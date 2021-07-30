Man Group plc Sells 3,104 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.06. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

