Man Group’s (MNGPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.66 on Friday. 10,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,251. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

