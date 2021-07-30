Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.06 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.
Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $159.67. 3,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.55. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $163.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
