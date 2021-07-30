Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $159.67. 3,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.55. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $163.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

