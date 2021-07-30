Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Shares of MN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 96,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,091. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $143.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

