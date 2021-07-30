Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

