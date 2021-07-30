Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 18.6% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $313,185.36 and approximately $58,378.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

