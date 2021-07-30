Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Matson worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $11,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MATX opened at $65.60 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

