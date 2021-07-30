Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 16,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,124. Mattel has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

