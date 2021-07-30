Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,124. Mattel has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

