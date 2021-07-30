MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $43.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $41,691,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $49.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

