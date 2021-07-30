MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $49.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

