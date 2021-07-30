McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.50. 20,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.69. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

