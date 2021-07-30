McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $244.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

