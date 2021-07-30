Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDLA. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

