MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,436 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of MEDNAX worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,561,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

