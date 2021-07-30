MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect MEDNAX to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD opened at $29.58 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.