MEG Energy’s (MEG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a C$8.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.59.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$7.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 41.62. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3735493 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

