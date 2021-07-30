Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

