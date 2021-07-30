Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.