Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

MRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. 13,001,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,709,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.