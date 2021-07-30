Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.550-$19.450 EPS.

NYSE MTH opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.39. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,780 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

