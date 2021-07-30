Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRUS stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

