Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of MEOH opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

