Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42. Metro has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.