Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

