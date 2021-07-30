Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $194.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

