Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

In other Mid-Southern Bancorp news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 4,162 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 5,000 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,442.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $154,571. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

