Millennium Management LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Popular by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Popular by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 209,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

