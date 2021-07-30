Millennium Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 841.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.17 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

