Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412,674 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

