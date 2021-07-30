Millennium Management LLC Purchases 30,712 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of WNS worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.