Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,350,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $299,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $144,000.

OTCMKTS:DISAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

