Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5,235.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,634 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.