Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 293,628 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

