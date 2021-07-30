Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the June 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 29,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,311. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,686 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $587,327.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,252.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 610,689 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,547,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

