MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

