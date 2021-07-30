Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSON. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

MSON opened at $23.84 on Friday. Misonix has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $414.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

