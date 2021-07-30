Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MIELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MIELY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

