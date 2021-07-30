MiX Telematics Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0687 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

MiX Telematics has raised its dividend by 165.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 9,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $323.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

