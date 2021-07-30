Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,654,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $345.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $362.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

