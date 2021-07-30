Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,654,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $345.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $362.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
