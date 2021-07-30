ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ MODV opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59. ModivCare has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $184.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ModivCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
