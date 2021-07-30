ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59. ModivCare has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ModivCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

