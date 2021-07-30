Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%.

TAP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $48.89. 1,704,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,780. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

