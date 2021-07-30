Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 223,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,655. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

