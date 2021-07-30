Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 507,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,847. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

