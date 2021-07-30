Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $470.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Shares of MPWR opened at $440.06 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $440.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8,731.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

