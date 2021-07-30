Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNRO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

