Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years and Monroe Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.74% 12.57% 7.18% Monroe Capital 76.18% 12.60% 5.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franklin Resources and Monroe Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 4 2 0 1.73 Monroe Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $25.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.55%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Monroe Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.68 $798.90 million $2.61 11.34 Monroe Capital $61.58 million 3.78 $1.65 million $1.47 7.44

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Monroe Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million.

