Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $376.76. 6,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,503. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.