Morgan Stanley Buys 553,134 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $79,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth $29,355,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 272,632 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,151,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,493,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.49. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

