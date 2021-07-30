Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $71,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

CHRW stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.